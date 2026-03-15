PLBY Group (PLBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $33.5190 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

PLBY Group Stock Down 0.6%

PLBY Group stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. PLBY Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,688,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 261,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 260,025 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About PLBY Group

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PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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