Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

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Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Planet Fitness Company Profile

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Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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