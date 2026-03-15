Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,429 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 2.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.99% of Pinterest worth $216,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinterest Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,457 shares of company stock valued at $876,925 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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