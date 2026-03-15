Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.68. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 299,857 shares trading hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.04.

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Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

About Pine Cliff Energy

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

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Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

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