Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNEGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.68. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 299,857 shares trading hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

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