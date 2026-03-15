Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.68. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 299,857 shares trading hands.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.04.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.
Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.