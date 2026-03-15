Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 179,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 50,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5160.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. is a publicly traded oil and natural gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company focuses on the exploration, development and production of light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its core asset is a Montney play near Grande Prairie, Alberta, where it holds working interests in both conventional and tight gas reservoirs.

Pine Cliff’s operations are anchored by the Ante Creek natural gas processing facility, which provides gas gathering, processing and de-ethanization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.