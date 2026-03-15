PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,744 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 12th total of 18,440 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 83,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000.

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PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

MINO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily holds investment grade and high yield US municipal bonds across varying maturities. MINO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by PIMCO.

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