Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.55 million, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.63. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$2.11.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
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