Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.55 million, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.63. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$2.11.

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Petrus Resources Company Profile

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Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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