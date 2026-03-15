Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.19 and traded as low as $55.05. Pershing Square shares last traded at $55.2740, with a volume of 7,345 shares trading hands.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.

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Pershing Square Company Profile

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Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) is a Guernsey-registered closed-ended investment company that offers public investors access to the concentrated investment strategy of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founded by William “Bill” Ackman, the firm employs a value-oriented, fundamental approach to equity investing, often engaging in activist campaigns to unlock shareholder value. Since its launch in April 2012, Pershing Square Holdings has built a portfolio of high-conviction positions in a select group of publicly traded companies, predominantly in North America and Western Europe.

As a holding company, Pershing Square Holdings does not originate new funds but rather issues ordinary shares to investors seeking exposure to the flagship strategy of Pershing Square Capital.

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