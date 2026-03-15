Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 613.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,599 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,371 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises about 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $61,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,283 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1%

Performance Food Group stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.60. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $169,611.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,490.03. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

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