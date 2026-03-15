PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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