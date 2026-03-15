Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Stake Decreased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 76,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 59.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 916,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 44,394,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,801.63. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 134,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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