Paul Arthur Farrell Sells 12,012 Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $50.52 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07.

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BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

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BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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