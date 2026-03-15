Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 50,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,358,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,117,975.98. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,202,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $1,349,988.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $2,105,600.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $2,060,400.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $209.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vicor

Key Stories Impacting Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamental strength still underpins the stock: Vicor’s most recent quarterly results showed a large EPS and revenue beat (reported Feb. 19) and the company retains multiple Buy/Strong-Buy analyst opinions — factors supporting demand and helping push the share price higher despite insider sales.

Recent fundamental strength still underpins the stock: Vicor’s most recent quarterly results showed a large EPS and revenue beat (reported Feb. 19) and the company retains multiple Buy/Strong-Buy analyst opinions — factors supporting demand and helping push the share price higher despite insider sales. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/momentum backdrop remains constructive: the 50-day moving average sits well above the 200-day average and the shares are trading well above their 12‑month low, which can attract momentum and thematic flows into the name.

Technical/momentum backdrop remains constructive: the 50-day moving average sits well above the 200-day average and the shares are trading well above their 12‑month low, which can attract momentum and thematic flows into the name. Negative Sentiment: CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares on March 12 (avg. $167.46, ~$8.37M), a modest (~0.53%) reduction in his holdings — insider sale may raise short-term selling pressure or investor questions. CEO sale filing

CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares on March 12 (avg. $167.46, ~$8.37M), a modest (~0.53%) reduction in his holdings — insider sale may raise short-term selling pressure or investor questions. Negative Sentiment: Director Estia J. Eichten sold 38,587 shares on March 12 at an avg. $168.27 (~$6.49M), a ~16.8% drop in her ownership — a larger proportional reduction that some investors view as a negative signal. Director sale filing

Director Estia J. Eichten sold 38,587 shares on March 12 at an avg. $168.27 (~$6.49M), a ~16.8% drop in her ownership — a larger proportional reduction that some investors view as a negative signal. Negative Sentiment: CFO James Schmidt sold 15,500 shares (avg. $177.19, ~$2.75M) on March 11; meaningful dollar-value insider selling from multiple senior executives over the same week can spook some investors. CFO sale filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Vicor by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

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Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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