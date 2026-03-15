Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $88,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $150.95 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a PE ratio of 239.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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