Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Trimmed by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,623 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $150.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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