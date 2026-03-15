Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a PE ratio of 239.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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