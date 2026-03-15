Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,387 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 35.0% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $58,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,980 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,994,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 270.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 335,829 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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