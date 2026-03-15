Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.40 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 463.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.20 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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