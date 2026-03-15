Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,810 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 12th total of 79,226 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Oxford BioMedica Price Performance

OXBDF opened at $8.17 on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89.

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About Oxford BioMedica

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Oxford BioMedica is a clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lentiviral vector delivery systems for use in treating serious diseases. Its proprietary LentiVector® platform underpins both in-house development programs and third-party collaborations, enabling the stable integration of therapeutic genes into target cells.

In its research pipeline, Oxford BioMedica is advancing candidates across ophthalmology, neuroscience and oncology indications.

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