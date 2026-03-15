Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut Owlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Owlet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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Owlet Price Performance

NYSE:OWLT opened at $5.57 on Friday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owlet

In other Owlet news, CEO Jonathan Harris sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $30,805.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,398.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclipse Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at $124,677,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,304,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owlet by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 686,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176,845 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Owlet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 484,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owlet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 180,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

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