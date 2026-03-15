Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 410 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 12th total of 513 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Orbit International Trading Up 0.3%

Orbit International stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Orbit International has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

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About Orbit International

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Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability power conversion products serving commercial, industrial and military markets. The company’s offerings include AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, EMI filters and related power system components engineered to meet rigorous performance and regulatory requirements.

Orbit International specializes in custom design solutions, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace, defense, nuclear and medical sectors.

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