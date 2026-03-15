OR Royalties Inc. $OR Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the quarter. OR Royalties comprises 1.9% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of OR Royalties worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

OR Royalties Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 74.30%.The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR Royalties

OR Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.