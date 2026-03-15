Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,349 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 12th total of 35,788 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,373. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $423,700.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,448.59. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

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