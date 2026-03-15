Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONIT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Onity Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Onity Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

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Onity Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onity Group

ONIT opened at $37.72 on Friday. Onity Group has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 35.55, a quick ratio of 35.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Onity Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Onity Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onity Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Onity Group Company Profile

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Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity’s solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company’s flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

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