On Holding AG $ONON Stake Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,579 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.75% of ON worth $201,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in ON by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ON by 773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 305,894 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $70,152,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ON from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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