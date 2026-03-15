Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oklo by 48.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 298.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $3,756,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 688,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,081,069.60. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,947,546 shares of company stock valued at $164,368,254. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO opened at $58.36 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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