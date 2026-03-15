Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Up 4.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $322.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Oatly Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $18.84.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 236.71% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

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Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

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