Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Oatly Group Trading Up 4.1%
Oatly Group stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $322.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Oatly Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $18.84.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 236.71% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.
Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.
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