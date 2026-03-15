Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL is Commodore Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent comprises about 5.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $121,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $258,860.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,336.96. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 9,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $927,197.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,071,593.64. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $97.93 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Further Reading

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