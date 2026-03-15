Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Position Decreased by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP lowered its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,598 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $34,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 153,843 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 392.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 563,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 449,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 148.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,088.20. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $81,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,955.20. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 314.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.