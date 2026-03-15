Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1,944.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,669 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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