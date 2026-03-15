New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.51. 1,540,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,012% from the average session volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

New Found Gold Trading Down 5.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

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About New Found Gold

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New Found Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold deposits. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol NFGFF and maintains a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Its corporate mandate is to advance high‐grade gold targets through systematic exploration, resource definition and preliminary economic assessment.

The company’s flagship asset is the Queensway project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador’s emerging Gander Gold District.

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