New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 219,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 856,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9855.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc (NYSE:GBR) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas assets. The company targets both conventional and unconventional formations, assembling a portfolio of producing wells and undeveloped acreage through lease acquisitions, farm-ins and joint ventures.

Its core activities encompass drilling, completion and production optimization of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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