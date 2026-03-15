Netcapital (NCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 3,674.94%.The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million.

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Netcapital Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NCPL opened at $0.45 on Friday. Netcapital has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Netcapital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCPL

Institutional Trading of Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc operates an SEC-registered online capital–raising platform that connects emerging companies with a broad base of individual and institutional investors. Through its web-based portal, Netcapital enables issuers to conduct equity offerings under Regulation CF, Regulation A+ and Regulation D, providing a streamlined process for startups and growth-stage businesses seeking to access private capital markets. The company’s platform incorporates digital subscription, investor accreditation checks and regulatory compliance tools designed to simplify deal execution for both issuers and backers.

For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, Netcapital offers end-to-end support that includes deal structuring, compliance workflow, and marketing assistance.

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