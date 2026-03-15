Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 845,900 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 12th total of 547,907 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,625.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,625.4 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNF opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

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Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

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Naturgy Energy Group, trading OTCMKTS:GASNF, is a global integrated utility company engaged in the production, distribution and commercialization of natural gas and electricity. The company’s core operations encompass the management of gas distribution networks, power generation through both conventional and renewable sources, liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and energy trading activities. Naturgy also provides energy services such as facility management, efficiency solutions and tailored energy supply contracts for industrial, commercial and residential clients.

With a diversified geographic footprint, Naturgy conducts its business across Spain and multiple international markets in Europe, Latin America, North America and Africa.

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