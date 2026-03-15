Nano Dimension Ltd. $NNDM Stock Holdings Increased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,496,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,581 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 249.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nano Dimension Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nano Dimension from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nano Dimension currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

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