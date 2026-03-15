Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. $CAF is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 197,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund makes up 7.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $102,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 619,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period.

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Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CAF opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.93.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE: CAF) is a closed-end investment fund designed to provide U.S. investors with direct exposure to China A-share equities. Primarily focused on mainland China’s onshore stock market, the fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants and other equity-related securities of issuers domiciled in or conducting the majority of their business operations in China.

Launched in the mid-2000s, the fund was established to capitalize on China’s gradual opening of its domestic equity markets to foreign investors.

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