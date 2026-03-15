Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Issues Earnings Results

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.60%.The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter.
Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM opened at $264.59 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $270.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.44.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
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