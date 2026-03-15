Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Issues Earnings Results

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.60%.The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM opened at $264.59 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $270.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.44.

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Monarch Cement Company Profile

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The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

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