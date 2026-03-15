MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,581,054 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 12th total of 2,009,073 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 836,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNTN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MNTN from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised MNTN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MNTN from $22.50 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $20.50 target price on shares of MNTN in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MNTN from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MNTN Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MNTN by 23.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth $6,996,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MNTN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 483,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,939. The company has a market capitalization of $707.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. MNTN has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. MNTN had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company’s core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

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