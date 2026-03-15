Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $99,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUFG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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