Mitchell Butier Sells 13,000 Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Butier sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,982,210.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2%

AVY opened at $170.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

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Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,185,000 after acquiring an additional 361,231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 412.7% during the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

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About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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