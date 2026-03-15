Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Bought by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,242 shares during the period. Mirion Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $38,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Down 7.0%

NYSE MIR opened at $18.64 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MIR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

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Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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