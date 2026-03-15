MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.55% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.