Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Shares Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,628,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Millrose Properties comprises 1.7% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $88,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Millrose Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Millrose Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millrose Properties by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 74,865 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Millrose Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 633,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 80,320 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 1,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,233.26. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MRP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Millrose Properties had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 67.42%.The firm had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

Further Reading

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