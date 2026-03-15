Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $262,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.41.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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