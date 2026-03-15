Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $426.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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