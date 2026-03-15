Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.40 on Friday. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

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About Mfs Muni Inc Tr

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MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: MFM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed municipal bond portfolio within a single, publicly traded vehicle.

At least 80% of the trust’s total assets are allocated to investment-grade municipal debt, with the flexibility to invest up to 20% in non-investment grade or unrated securities when market conditions warrant.

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