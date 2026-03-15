MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 642,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,594.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

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