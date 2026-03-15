Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Mfs Hi Yld Stock Performance

Mfs Hi Yld stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Mfs Hi Yld has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $3.69.

Get Mfs Hi Yld alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mfs Hi Yld

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mfs Hi Yld by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mfs Hi Yld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mfs Hi Yld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mfs Hi Yld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mfs Hi Yld in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mfs Hi Yld

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in high-yield municipal securities, focusing on non-investment-grade and lower-rated municipal bonds across a variety of sectors. By targeting issuers with attractive yield characteristics, the trust aims to deliver enhanced tax-exempt income to its shareholders.

The investment strategy of the fund emphasizes in-depth credit analysis, sector allocation and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Hi Yld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Hi Yld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.