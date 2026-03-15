Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $60,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6%

MTD opened at $1,174.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,378.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,368.53. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,435.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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