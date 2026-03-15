Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,613 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 12th total of 11,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Royalty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

MTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0015 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) is a statutory trust that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1981 by Mesa Production Oil & Gas, Inc, the trust’s portfolio comprises interests in thousands of producing wells across key producing areas, including the Midland, Delaware and Central Basin platforms. These interests provide the trust with net revenue rights to a portion of the hydrocarbons produced from the underlying formations.

The trust’s core business activity is the collection and distribution of royalty income derived from the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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